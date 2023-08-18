Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3004 and closed at ₹2978.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹3004 and the low was ₹2961.5. The market capitalization of the company is 59600.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 6541 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|3 Months
|3.11%
|6 Months
|16.99%
|YTD
|9.21%
|1 Year
|2.66%
Hero Motor Co Live Updates
HERO MOTOCORP
Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2982, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2978.7
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹2982. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2978.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 6541 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹2978.7.
