Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 2978.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2982 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3004 and closed at 2978.7. The stock's high for the day was 3004 and the low was 2961.5. The market capitalization of the company is 59600.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 6541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months3.11%
6 Months16.99%
YTD9.21%
1 Year2.66%
18 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2982, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2978.7

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2982. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.

18 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2978.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 6541 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2978.7.

