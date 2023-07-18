comScore
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co shares rise on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 3091.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3116.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3137.05 and closed at 3135.05. The stock reached a high of 3153.8 and a low of 3069. The market capitalization of the company is 61850.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3206.15 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 16828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:33:59 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3116.25, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently trading at 3116.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.8, which corresponds to a net change of 24.65.

18 Jul 2023, 11:20:17 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3112.75, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently at 3112.75, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 21.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:07:04 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3104.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3104.45. It has experienced a 0.42% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 12.85.

18 Jul 2023, 10:48:10 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3105.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3105.75, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further information on the overall trend and market conditions, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change. Investors should consider conducting further analysis before making any investment decisions.

18 Jul 2023, 10:37:06 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3111.15, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3111.15, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 19.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and has gained 19.55 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:20:13 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3108, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3108, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 16.4. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, resulting in a positive percent change and net change.

18 Jul 2023, 10:05:39 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3088.85, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3088.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -2.75.

18 Jul 2023, 09:49:50 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3088.25, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3088.25. There has been a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:35:40 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3097.95, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3097.95. There has been a 0.21 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.35.

18 Jul 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Hero Motor Co Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:20:33 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3100.85, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3091.6

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3100.85. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.25.

18 Jul 2023, 09:01:43 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3095, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3095, which represents a decrease of 1.28% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -40.05, indicating a downward movement.

18 Jul 2023, 08:08:53 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3135.05 yesterday

Based on the data provided, Hero Motor Co had a total trading volume of 16,828 shares on the last day. The closing price for the stock was 3,135.05.

