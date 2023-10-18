Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3152, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹3171.8

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3191.8 and closed at ₹3160.1. The stock had a high of ₹3191.8 and a low of ₹3167. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63394.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3242.85 and ₹2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54,135 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3152, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹3171.8 Hero Motor Co stock closed at ₹3152 today, which represents a decrease of 0.62% from yesterday's closing price of ₹3171.8. The net change for the day was -19.8.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eicher Motors 3491.35 -8.45 -0.24 3886.0 2835.95 95481.99 TVS Motor Co 1596.45 -13.3 -0.83 1616.9 968.0 75845.28 Hero Motocorp 3152.0 -19.8 -0.62 3242.85 2246.75 62989.48 Tube Investments Of India 2979.0 -14.4 -0.48 3737.15 2375.05 57530.77 Ok Play India 108.3 -3.05 -2.74 136.4 25.9 208.02

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Hero Motocorp stock today was ₹3147.75 and the high price was ₹3183.

Hero Motocorp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Hero Motocorp Ltd stock is 2246.00, while the 52-week high price is 3244.00.

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3171.8, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 11.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Top active options for Hero Motor Co Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.1 (-30.25%) & ₹5.8 (-30.54%) respectively. Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.5 (-5.71%) & ₹5.05 (-27.86%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3171.8, with a percent change of 0.37. This means that the stock has increased by 0.37% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 11.7, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹11.7 in value.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eicher Motors 3496.35 11.15 0.32 3886.0 2835.95 95618.73 TVS Motor Co 1609.0 7.35 0.46 1616.9 968.0 76441.52 Hero Motocorp 3171.8 11.7 0.37 3242.85 2246.75 63385.16 Tube Investments Of India 2993.4 -19.15 -0.64 3737.15 2375.05 57808.86 Ok Play India 111.25 -0.35 -0.31 136.4 25.9 213.69

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range The Hero Motocorp stock reached a low of ₹3167 and a high of ₹3191.8 on the current day.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3083.76 10 Days 3042.67 20 Days 3036.37 50 Days 2997.39 100 Days 2980.53 300 Days 2771.00

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3171.8 with a percent change of 0.37. This means that the stock has increased by 0.37% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 11.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

Top active options for Hero Motor Co Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.85 (-30.97%) & ₹6.0 (-28.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.25 (-7.14%) & ₹5.2 (-25.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range Hero Motocorp stock had a low price of ₹3167 and a high price of ₹3191.8 on the current day.

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3171.8, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 11.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.37% and the net change in price is 11.7. This suggests that the stock is performing positively and has seen a slight increase in value.

Hero Motor Co Live Updates HERO MOTOCORP More Information

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3171.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.37, with a net change of 11.7.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eicher Motors 3496.35 11.15 0.32 3886.0 2835.95 95618.73 TVS Motor Co 1609.0 7.35 0.46 1616.9 968.0 76441.52 Hero Motocorp 3171.8 11.7 0.37 3242.85 2246.75 63385.16 Tube Investments Of India 2993.4 -19.15 -0.64 3737.15 2375.05 57808.86 Ok Play India 111.25 -0.35 -0.31 136.4 25.9 213.69

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range The Hero Motocorp stock's low price for the day was ₹3167, while the high price reached ₹3191.8.

Top active options for Hero Motor Co Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹29.75 (-13.89%) & ₹6.95 (-16.77%) respectively. Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.65 (-10.57%) & ₹5.0 (-28.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3171.8. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.7, indicating a positive change of ₹11.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well with a small increase in price.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eicher Motors 3496.35 11.15 0.32 3886.0 2835.95 95618.73 TVS Motor Co 1609.0 7.35 0.46 1616.9 968.0 76441.52 Hero Motocorp 3171.8 11.7 0.37 3242.85 2246.75 63385.16 Tube Investments Of India 2993.4 -19.15 -0.64 3737.15 2375.05 57808.86 Ok Play India 111.25 -0.35 -0.31 136.4 25.9 213.69

Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3182.8 as against previous close of 3183.0 Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3170.1. The bid price is 3170.1 and the offer price is 3170.8. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for the stock is 3,804,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3171.8. There has been a 0.37 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.7 points.

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range The Hero Motocorp stock had a low price of ₹3167 and a high price of ₹3191.8 for the current day.

Top active options for Hero Motor Co Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹33.25 (-3.76%) & ₹7.95 (-4.79%) respectively. Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3060.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.0 (-20.0%) & ₹8.5 (-23.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eicher Motors 3496.35 11.15 0.32 3886.0 2835.95 95618.73 TVS Motor Co 1609.0 7.35 0.46 1616.9 968.0 76441.52 Hero Motocorp 3171.8 11.7 0.37 3242.85 2246.75 63385.16 Tube Investments Of India 2993.4 -19.15 -0.64 3737.15 2375.05 57808.86 Ok Play India 111.25 -0.35 -0.31 136.4 25.9 213.69

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3171.8 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 11.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% and the net change in price is 11.7.

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range The Hero Motocorp stock had a low price of ₹3167 and a high price of ₹3191.8 for the day.

Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3182.8 as against previous close of 3183.0 The spot price of Hero Motor Co is currently at 3170. The bid price is slightly higher at 3190.55, while the offer price is 3191.85. Both the bid and offer quantities are 300. The open interest for Hero Motor Co stands at 3818400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hero Motor Co Live Updates HERO MOTOCORP More Information

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3171.8. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.7.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.59% 3 Months 2.38% 6 Months 30.05% YTD 15.85% 1 Year 24.25%

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3171.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.7, suggesting a positive movement.

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3160.1 on last trading day On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 54,135 shares and closed at a price of ₹3,160.1.