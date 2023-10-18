Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co closed today at 3152, down -0.62% from yesterday's 3171.8

18 Oct 2023
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 3171.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3152 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 3191.8 and closed at 3160.1. The stock had a high of 3191.8 and a low of 3167. The market capitalization of the company is 63394.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3242.85 and 2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54,135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3152, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹3171.8

Hero Motor Co stock closed at 3152 today, which represents a decrease of 0.62% from yesterday's closing price of 3171.8. The net change for the day was -19.8.

18 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3491.35-8.45-0.243886.02835.9595481.99
TVS Motor Co1596.45-13.3-0.831616.9968.075845.28
Hero Motocorp3152.0-19.8-0.623242.852246.7562989.48
Tube Investments Of India2979.0-14.4-0.483737.152375.0557530.77
Ok Play India108.3-3.05-2.74136.425.9208.02
18 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Hero Motocorp stock today was 3147.75 and the high price was 3183.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Hero Motocorp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Hero Motocorp Ltd stock is 2246.00, while the 52-week high price is 3244.00.

18 Oct 2023, 02:50 PM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.1 (-30.25%) & 5.8 (-30.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.5 (-5.71%) & 5.05 (-27.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3083.76
10 Days3042.67
20 Days3036.37
50 Days2997.39
100 Days2980.53
300 Days2771.00
18 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.59%
3 Months2.38%
6 Months30.05%
YTD15.85%
1 Year24.25%
18 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3160.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 54,135 shares and closed at a price of 3,160.1.

