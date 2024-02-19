Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 4818.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4895 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Stock Price Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 4831, closed at 4818.55, with a high of 4917.15 and a low of 4818.55. The market cap was 97861.69 cr, with a 52-week high of 4979.95 and a 52-week low of 2246.75. The BSE volume was 23554 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4818.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 23554 shares and the closing price was 4818.55.

