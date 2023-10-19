Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trade Performance

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3179.75 and closed at ₹3171.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3183, while the lowest was ₹3147.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62998.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5032.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.