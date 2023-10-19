Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trade Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 3152 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3209.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3179.75 and closed at 3171.8. The highest price reached during the day was 3183, while the lowest was 3147.75. The market capitalization of the company is 62998.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5032.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3161.5 as against previous close of 3162.95

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3203. The bid price is slightly higher at 3211.95, while the offer price is 3213.8. The bid and offer quantities are both 300. The stock has an open interest of 3,822,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3209.35, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹3152

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3209.35, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 57.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.82% or 57.35.

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.69%
3 Months3.71%
6 Months28.91%
YTD15.13%
1 Year23.07%
19 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3144, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3152

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3144. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.25% or 8.

19 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3171.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a BSE volume of 5032 shares with a closing price of 3171.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.