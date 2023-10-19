Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trade Performance

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3179.75 and closed at ₹3171.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3183, while the lowest was ₹3147.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62998.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5032.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3203. The bid price is slightly higher at 3211.95, while the offer price is 3213.8. The bid and offer quantities are both 300. The stock has an open interest of 3,822,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3209.35, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 57.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.82% or ₹57.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.69%
|3 Months
|3.71%
|6 Months
|28.91%
|YTD
|15.13%
|1 Year
|23.07%
As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3144. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.25% or ₹8.
On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a BSE volume of 5032 shares with a closing price of ₹3171.8.
