Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 3116 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3092 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Hero Motor Co was 3118.3, with the close price slightly lower at 3116. The stock had a high of 3141.25 and a low of 3084.85 throughout the day. The market capitalization for the company is 61791.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3206.15, while the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 7528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3092 with a percent change of -0.77. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.77% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -24, indicating a decrease of 24. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

