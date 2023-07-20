Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Hero Motor Co was ₹3118.3, with the close price slightly lower at ₹3116. The stock had a high of ₹3141.25 and a low of ₹3084.85 throughout the day. The market capitalization for the company is ₹61791.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3206.15, while the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 7528 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3092 with a percent change of -0.77. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.77% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -24, indicating a decrease of ₹24. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 7,528 shares were traded.
