Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3297.9 and closed at ₹3280.15. The high for the day was ₹3367 and the low was also ₹3280.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66664.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3367 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 51167 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3280.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 51,167. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,280.15.