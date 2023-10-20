Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co shares plummet as company faces major setbacks

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 3269.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3240.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at a price of 3144 and closed at 3152. The stock reached a high of 3275 and a low of 3141.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 65264.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 98305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3240.45, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹3269.25

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3240.45. It has experienced a 0.88% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -28.8.

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.75%
3 Months8.92%
6 Months33.38%
YTD19.24%
1 Year28.52%
20 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3250.1, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹3269.25

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 3250.1 with a percent change of -0.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -19.15, indicating a decrease of 19.15 from the previous closing price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3152 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co on the BSE had a volume of 98,305 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,152.

