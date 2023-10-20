Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co shares plummet as company faces major setbacks

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at a price of ₹3144 and closed at ₹3152. The stock reached a high of ₹3275 and a low of ₹3141.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65264.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 98305 shares.
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3240.45. It has experienced a 0.88% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -28.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.75%
|3 Months
|8.92%
|6 Months
|33.38%
|YTD
|19.24%
|1 Year
|28.52%
The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is ₹3250.1 with a percent change of -0.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -19.15, indicating a decrease of ₹19.15 from the previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co on the BSE had a volume of 98,305 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3,152.
