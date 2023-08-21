Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 2993.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2927.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 2982.05 and closed at 2993.6. The stock's high for the day was 2982.05 and the low was 2920. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is currently 58513.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3242.85 while the 52-week low is 2246.75. On the BSE, there were 23,266 shares traded for Hero Motor Co.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2927.6, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹2993.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2927.6. There has been a percent change of -2.2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -66, suggesting a decrease of 66 in the stock price.

21 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2993.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a BSE volume of 23,266 shares with a closing price of 2993.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.