comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co faces decline in trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co faces decline in trading

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 3087.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3068.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor CoPremium
Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 3084 and closed at 3087.45. The stock had a high of 3085 and a low of 3050.6. The market capitalization of the company is 61354.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3206.15 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4288 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:20:53 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3068.05, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹3087.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co stands at 3068.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -19.4, reflecting a decline in value.

Click here for Hero Motor Co Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:01:42 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3066.7, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹3087.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3066.7, which represents a decrease of 0.67%. The net change in the stock price is -20.75.

21 Jul 2023, 10:47:26 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3069.65, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3087.45

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3069.65. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 17.8.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33:54 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3073.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3087.45

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3073.05. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.4, suggesting a decrease of 14.4 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:29:14 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3087.45 yesterday

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 4,288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 3,087.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout