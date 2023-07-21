Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stock takes a plunge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 3087.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3072.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3084 and closed at 3087.45. The highest price reached during the day was 3085, while the lowest price was 3050.6. The market capitalization of the company is 61225.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3206.15, and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3036.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3072.45, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3087.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3072.45. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15, suggesting a decline of 15 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3087.45 yesterday

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 3047 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3087.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.