Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co faces decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 3087.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3068.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 3084 and closed at 3087.45. The stock had a high of 3085 and a low of 3050.6. The market capitalization of the company is 61354.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3206.15 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4288 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3068.05, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹3087.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co stands at 3068.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -19.4, reflecting a decline in value.

Click here for Hero Motor Co Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3066.7, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹3087.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3066.7, which represents a decrease of 0.67%. The net change in the stock price is -20.75.

21 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3069.65, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3087.45

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3069.65. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 17.8.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3073.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3087.45

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3073.05. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.4, suggesting a decrease of 14.4 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:29 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3087.45 yesterday

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 4,288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 3,087.45.

