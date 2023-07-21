Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co faces decline in trading

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3084 and closed at ₹3087.45. The stock had a high of ₹3085 and a low of ₹3050.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61354.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3206.15 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4288 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.