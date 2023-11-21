Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trading

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had an opening price of ₹3350 and a closing price of ₹3335.1. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹3367.9, while the lowest price was ₹3315. The market capitalization of the company is 66664.36 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3367, and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 95004 shares on the BSE.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3350. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.42%
|3 Months
|13.39%
|6 Months
|24.3%
|YTD
|22.18%
|1 Year
|22.89%
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3335.1. There has been no change in the percent change and net change, both of which are 0. This suggests that the stock price has remained stable and there has been no significant movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 95004 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹3335.1.
