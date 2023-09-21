Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stock plummets as investors worry

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3113.7 and closed at ₹3113.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3132.95 and a low of ₹3044.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60854.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7492 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
