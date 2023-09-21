Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stock plummets as investors worry

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 3113.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3044.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3113.7 and closed at 3113.8. The stock reached a high of 3132.95 and a low of 3044.7. The market capitalization of the company is 60854.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7492 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3044.7, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹3113.8

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3044.7, with a percent change of -2.22 and a net change of -69.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.22% and has dropped by 69.1.

21 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3113.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the BSE, a total of 7,492 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,113.8.

