Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 3350 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3378.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3350.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 3394 and a low of 3328.85. The market capitalization of the company is 67535.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3367.9 and 2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,383 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3350 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 37,383. The closing price for the shares was 3350.

