Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Faces Stock Market Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 3056.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3001.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at a price of 3056.7 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 3060.55 and a low of 2990.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is currently at 59,992.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7143 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months1.43%
6 Months27.02%
YTD9.57%
1 Year8.08%
22 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3001.6, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹3056.7

The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently 3001.6 with a percent change of -1.8. This represents a net change of -55.1.

22 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3056.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the BSE, a total of 7,143 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 3,056.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.