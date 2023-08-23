Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stock plummets in trading today

Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2933.85 and closed at ₹2931.35 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹2964.2 and the low was ₹2920.95. The market cap of the company is ₹59096.26 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7925 shares.
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹2944.55, which represents a decrease of 0.4% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -11.85, indicating a slight decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.79%
|3 Months
|3.67%
|6 Months
|17.31%
|YTD
|7.96%
|1 Year
|6.34%
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹2956.75, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 25.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 7,925 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,931.35.
