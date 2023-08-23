Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 2956.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2944.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

Hero Motor Co opened at 2933.85 and closed at 2931.35 on the last day. The high for the day was 2964.2 and the low was 2920.95. The market cap of the company is 59096.26 crore. The 52-week high is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2944.55, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹2956.4

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2944.55, which represents a decrease of 0.4% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -11.85, indicating a slight decline.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.79%
3 Months3.67%
6 Months17.31%
YTD7.96%
1 Year6.34%
23 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2956.75, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹2931.35

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2956.75, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 25.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2931.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 7,925 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,931.35.

