comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:49:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386 -1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.65 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co stocks plummet as investors flee
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co stocks plummet as investors flee

19 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 3207.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3175 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor CoPremium
Hero Motor Co

Hero Motor Co opened at a price of 3264 on the last day and closed at 3269.25. The stock reached a high of 3264.55 and a low of 3203.15. The market capitalization is 64116.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3275 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 37106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:52:30 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3175, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹3207.95

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3175. The stock has experienced a 1.03% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -32.95.

Click here for Hero Motor Co Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:22 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3192.22
10 Days3117.36
20 Days3064.63
50 Days3015.09
100 Days2998.60
300 Days2780.35
23 Oct 2023, 01:20:04 PM IST

Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.75 (-77.81%) & 1.8 (-79.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 46.4 (+131.42%) & 22.0 (+114.63%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16:14 PM IST

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Hero Motocorp had a low price of 3158.45 and a high price of 3254.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:10:46 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3158.45, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3207.95

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3158.45, with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -49.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.54% and the value has decreased by 49.5.

Click here for Hero Motor Co Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:01:55 PM IST

Hero Motor Co Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:55:51 PM IST

Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3210.95 as against previous close of 3218.05

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3169.7. The bid price stands at 3173.75 with a bid quantity of 900, while the offer price is 3175.15 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 2619900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:30:02 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3459.15-18.95-0.543886.02835.9594601.38
TVS Motor Co1601.53.850.241616.9968.076085.2
Hero Motocorp3169.15-38.8-1.213275.02246.7563332.2
Tube Investments Of India2938.8-86.55-2.863737.152375.0556754.42
Ok Play India107.85-3.3-2.97136.425.9207.16
23 Oct 2023, 12:22:50 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3162.75, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹3207.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3162.75. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -45.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 12:15:39 PM IST

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The Hero Motocorp stock reached a low price of 3160.25 and a high price of 3254.95 during the day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:09:18 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10999
Buy11101010
Hold99910
Sell910109
Strong Sell0001
23 Oct 2023, 12:09:09 PM IST

Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.15 (-63.61%) & 3.2 (-64.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3180.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 39.35 (+96.26%) & 25.45 (+65.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00:37 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3167.9, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹3207.95

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 3167.9, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -40.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.25% and has decreased by 40.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42:32 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3466.7-11.4-0.333886.02835.9594807.86
TVS Motor Co1601.253.60.231616.9968.076073.32
Hero Motocorp3163.1-44.85-1.43275.02246.7563211.3
Tube Investments Of India2941.35-84.0-2.783737.152375.0556803.67
Ok Play India107.95-3.2-2.88136.425.9207.35
23 Oct 2023, 11:29:30 AM IST

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The Hero Motocorp stock had a low price of 3171.35 and a high price of 3254.95 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20:42 AM IST

Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3210.95 as against previous close of 3218.05

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3179.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 3185.6, while the offer price is 3187.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 300. The open interest is at 2,669,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:20:04 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3180.3, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹3207.95

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3180.3 with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -27.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% or 27.65.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47:24 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3466.75-11.35-0.333886.02835.9594809.22
TVS Motor Co1596.6-1.05-0.071616.9968.075852.41
Hero Motocorp3183.45-24.5-0.763275.02246.7563617.98
Tube Investments Of India2938.0-87.35-2.893737.152375.0556738.97
Ok Play India108.0-3.15-2.83136.425.9207.45
23 Oct 2023, 10:46:19 AM IST

Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.5 (-55.62%) & 3.9 (-56.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3180.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.85 (+68.83%) & 23.05 (+49.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38:45 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3179.95, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹3207.95

Based on the provided data, the current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3179.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -28, suggesting a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:22:51 AM IST

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The Hero Motocorp stock's low price for the day was 3184.85, while the high price was 3254.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16:04 AM IST

Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3210.95 as against previous close of 3218.05

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3204.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 3204.35, while the offer price is higher at 3205.75. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The stock has an open interest of 3,151,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:54:52 AM IST

Hero Motor Co Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:49:14 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3209.45, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹3207.95

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3209.45. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5.

23 Oct 2023, 09:38:14 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.64%
3 Months5.56%
6 Months30.57%
YTD17.25%
1 Year25.17%
23 Oct 2023, 09:16:39 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3200, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3207.95

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3200. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a decrease of 7.95 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:23:02 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3269.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 37,106. The closing price for the shares was 3,269.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App