Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co stocks plummet as investors flee

Hero Motor Co opened at a price of ₹3264 on the last day and closed at ₹3269.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3264.55 and a low of ₹3203.15. The market capitalization is ₹64116.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3275 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 37106 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3175. The stock has experienced a 1.03% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -32.95.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3192.22
|10 Days
|3117.36
|20 Days
|3064.63
|50 Days
|3015.09
|100 Days
|2998.60
|300 Days
|2780.35
Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.75 (-77.81%) & ₹1.8 (-79.78%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹46.4 (+131.42%) & ₹22.0 (+114.63%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The stock of Hero Motocorp had a low price of ₹3158.45 and a high price of ₹3254.95 on the current day.
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3158.45, with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -49.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.54% and the value has decreased by ₹49.5.
Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3169.7. The bid price stands at 3173.75 with a bid quantity of 900, while the offer price is 3175.15 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 2619900.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Eicher Motors
|3459.15
|-18.95
|-0.54
|3886.0
|2835.95
|94601.38
|TVS Motor Co
|1601.5
|3.85
|0.24
|1616.9
|968.0
|76085.2
|Hero Motocorp
|3169.15
|-38.8
|-1.21
|3275.0
|2246.75
|63332.2
|Tube Investments Of India
|2938.8
|-86.55
|-2.86
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56754.42
|Ok Play India
|107.85
|-3.3
|-2.97
|136.4
|25.9
|207.16
As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3162.75. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -45.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
The Hero Motocorp stock reached a low price of ₹3160.25 and a high price of ₹3254.95 during the day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|9
|10
|10
|9
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.15 (-63.61%) & ₹3.2 (-64.04%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3180.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹39.35 (+96.26%) & ₹25.45 (+65.26%) respectively.
The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is ₹3167.9, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -40.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.25% and has decreased by ₹40.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Eicher Motors
|3466.7
|-11.4
|-0.33
|3886.0
|2835.95
|94807.86
|TVS Motor Co
|1601.25
|3.6
|0.23
|1616.9
|968.0
|76073.32
|Hero Motocorp
|3163.1
|-44.85
|-1.4
|3275.0
|2246.75
|63211.3
|Tube Investments Of India
|2941.35
|-84.0
|-2.78
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56803.67
|Ok Play India
|107.95
|-3.2
|-2.88
|136.4
|25.9
|207.35
The Hero Motocorp stock had a low price of ₹3171.35 and a high price of ₹3254.95 for the current day.
Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3179.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 3185.6, while the offer price is 3187.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 300. The open interest is at 2,669,100.
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3180.3 with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -27.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% or ₹27.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Eicher Motors
|3466.75
|-11.35
|-0.33
|3886.0
|2835.95
|94809.22
|TVS Motor Co
|1596.6
|-1.05
|-0.07
|1616.9
|968.0
|75852.41
|Hero Motocorp
|3183.45
|-24.5
|-0.76
|3275.0
|2246.75
|63617.98
|Tube Investments Of India
|2938.0
|-87.35
|-2.89
|3737.15
|2375.05
|56738.97
|Ok Play India
|108.0
|-3.15
|-2.83
|136.4
|25.9
|207.45
Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.5 (-55.62%) & ₹3.9 (-56.18%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3180.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹33.85 (+68.83%) & ₹23.05 (+49.68%) respectively.
Based on the provided data, the current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3179.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -28, suggesting a decline in value.
The Hero Motocorp stock's low price for the day was ₹3184.85, while the high price was ₹3254.95.
Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3204.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 3204.35, while the offer price is higher at 3205.75. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The stock has an open interest of 3,151,500.
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3209.45. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.64%
|3 Months
|5.56%
|6 Months
|30.57%
|YTD
|17.25%
|1 Year
|25.17%
The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3200. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.95 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 37,106. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,269.25.
