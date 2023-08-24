Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2956.8 and closed at ₹2956.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2975.7 and a low of ₹2934.45. The market cap of the company is ₹58,957.35 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹3242.85 and a low of ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5300 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:15:04 AM IST
