Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 2956.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2949.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 2956.8 and closed at 2956.4. The stock reached a high of 2975.7 and a low of 2934.45. The market cap of the company is 58,957.35 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 3242.85 and a low of 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2956.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 5300 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2956.4.

