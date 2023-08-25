Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Roars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's open price was ₹2955.8, close price was ₹2950.95, high was ₹2970, and low was ₹2922.8. The market cap stood at ₹58577.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3242.85 and a 52-week low of ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5495 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hero Motor Co August futures opened at 2914.95 as against previous close of 2919.75 Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 2931.4. The bid price is 2924.1 and the offer price is 2925.85. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest stands at 3,850,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2934.15, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2926.4 The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹2934.15. There has been a 0.26 percent change in the price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.75 points.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.12% 3 Months 1.58% 6 Months 17.32% YTD 6.9% 1 Year 4.33%

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2930.8, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹2950.95 Hero Motor Co stock is currently priced at ₹2930.8, experiencing a decrease of 0.68% or a net change of -20.15.

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2950.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 5495 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹2950.95.