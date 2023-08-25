Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Roars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 2926.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2934.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's open price was 2955.8, close price was 2950.95, high was 2970, and low was 2922.8. The market cap stood at 58577.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 3242.85 and a 52-week low of 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Hero Motor Co August futures opened at 2914.95 as against previous close of 2919.75

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 2931.4. The bid price is 2924.1 and the offer price is 2925.85. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest stands at 3,850,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2934.4, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2926.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2934.4. It has experienced a 0.27 percent change, with a net change of 8.

25 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2934.15, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2926.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2934.15. There has been a 0.26 percent change in the price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.75 points.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.12%
3 Months1.58%
6 Months17.32%
YTD6.9%
1 Year4.33%
25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2930.8, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹2950.95

Hero Motor Co stock is currently priced at 2930.8, experiencing a decrease of 0.68% or a net change of -20.15.

25 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2950.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 5495 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 2950.95.

