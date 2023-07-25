Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM ISTLivemint
Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 3100.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3138.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹3120.05 and closed at ₹3100.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3154.55, while the lowest price was ₹3091. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62,729.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3206.15, and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 16,624 shares.
25 Jul 2023, 08:17:25 AM IST
