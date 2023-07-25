comScore
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 3100.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3138.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3120.05 and closed at 3100.15. The highest price reached during the day was 3154.55, while the lowest price was 3091. The market capitalization of the company is 62,729.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3206.15, and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 16,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:17:25 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3100.15 yesterday

