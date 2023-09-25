Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co accelerates with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 3001.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3021.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 3002.2 and closed at 3001.6. The stock had a high of 3039 and a low of 2990.6. The market capitalization of the company is 60,395.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7691 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3021.75, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹3001.6

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3021.75 with a percent change of 0.67. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 20.15, indicating that the stock has gained 20.15 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3001.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co. on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,691. The closing price of the shares was 3,001.6.

