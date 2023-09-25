Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co accelerates with positive trading

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3002.2 and closed at ₹3001.6. The stock had a high of ₹3039 and a low of ₹2990.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60,395.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7691 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.