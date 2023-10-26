Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co closed today at 3119.5, down -0.61% from yesterday's 3138.7

26 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 3138.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3119.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, the open price of Hero Motor Co was 3140.05 and the close price was 3149.6. The stock had a high of 3175.55 and a low of 3088.65. The market cap of the company is 62699.9 crore. The 52-week high is 3275 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 7230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3119.5, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

Today, the closing price of Hero Motor Co stock was 3119.5, which represents a decrease of 0.61% from the previous day's closing price of 3138.7. The net change in price was -19.2.

26 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3327.15-55.7-1.653886.02835.9590991.42
TVS Motor Co1580.754.60.291616.9968.075099.39
Hero Motocorp3119.5-19.2-0.613275.02246.7562340.0
Tube Investments Of India2923.9-19.85-0.673737.152375.0556466.67
Ok Play India106.4-0.3-0.28136.426.9204.37
26 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Hero Motocorp stock for today is 3082.75, while the high price is 3122.25.

26 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3123.25 as against previous close of 3142.65

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3115.1. The bid price is 3113.1 and the offer price is 3116.45. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest stands at 741600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Hero Motocorp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Hero Motocorp Ltd stock is 2246.00000, while its 52-week high price is 3275.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3105.5, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3105.5, with a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 33.2.

26 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-92.86%) & 0.05 (-88.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.0 (+75.18%) & 43.65 (+29.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3325.9-56.95-1.683886.02835.9590957.24
TVS Motor Co1571.8-4.35-0.281616.9968.074674.19
Hero Motocorp3098.8-39.9-1.273275.02246.7561926.33
Tube Investments Of India2918.9-24.85-0.843737.152375.0556370.11
Ok Play India107.450.750.7136.426.9206.39
26 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3089.65, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3089.65. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -49.05, which means the stock has decreased by 49.05.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Hero Motocorp reached a low price of 3082.75 and a high price of 3122.25 during the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3123.25 as against previous close of 3142.65

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3089.95, with a bid price of 3091.25 and an offer price of 3093.1. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest for the stock is 648900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3089.7, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3089.7. There has been a percent change of -1.56, which indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -49, suggesting a decrease of 49 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3190.12
10 Days3136.94
20 Days3071.02
50 Days3016.94
100 Days3002.30
300 Days2783.47
26 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-85.71%) & 0.05 (-88.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.6 (+3.65%) & 44.0 (+30.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

Hero Motocorp stock reached a low of 3082.75 and a high of 3122.25 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3105, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3105, with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -33.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07% and has lost 33.7.

26 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3098, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3098. It has experienced a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -40.7, suggesting a significant decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3123.25 as against previous close of 3142.65

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3094.4. The bid price is 3098.75 and the offer price is 3102.05. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for the stock is 681300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3338.95-43.9-1.33886.02835.9591314.13
TVS Motor Co1561.2-14.95-0.951616.9968.074170.6
Hero Motocorp3098.65-40.05-1.283275.02246.7561923.33
Tube Investments Of India2903.15-40.6-1.383737.152375.0556065.95
Ok Play India105.95-0.75-0.7136.426.9203.51
26 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

Hero Motocorp stock's low price for the day was 3082.75, while the high price reached was 3122.25.

26 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-85.71%) & 0.05 (-88.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.45 (-5.84%) & 0.35 (-65.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3096.95, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is at 3096.95. There has been a 1.33% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -41.75.

26 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3349.3-33.55-0.993886.02835.9591597.18
TVS Motor Co1553.65-22.5-1.431616.9968.073811.91
Hero Motocorp3088.05-50.65-1.613275.02246.7561711.5
Tube Investments Of India2904.85-38.9-1.323737.152375.0556098.78
Ok Play India105.95-0.75-0.7136.426.9203.51
26 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3123.25 as against previous close of 3142.65

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3098.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 3098.15, while the offer price is higher at 3100.0. The offer quantity is 600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 300, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Hero Motor Co is 693,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3103.3, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently at 3103.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.13%, resulting in a net change of -35.4.

26 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Hero Motocorp stock reached a low of 3082.75 and a high of 3122.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-88.89%) & 0.15 (-78.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.0 (-41.61%) & 0.5 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3332.4-50.45-1.493886.02835.9591135.0
TVS Motor Co1556.35-19.8-1.261616.9968.073940.18
Hero Motocorp3106.9-31.8-1.013275.02246.7562088.2
Tube Investments Of India2900.7-43.05-1.463737.152375.0556018.63
Ok Play India105.0-1.7-1.59136.426.9201.69
26 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3113.2, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3113.2 with a net change of -25.5, indicating a decrease of 0.81%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 25.5 from its previous value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The Hero Motocorp stock reached a low price of 3082.75 and a high price of 3122.25 during the current trading day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3123.25 as against previous close of 3142.65

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3097.4. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 3097.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at INR 3100.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 600. The open interest for Hero Motor Co stands at 728,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3099.55, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

As of the latest data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3099.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.25%, resulting in a net change of -39.15.

26 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.01%
3 Months3.99%
6 Months25.38%
YTD14.68%
1 Year21.47%
26 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3082.75, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹3138.7

Hero Motor Co stock is currently priced at 3082.75 with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -55.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.78% and a decrease in value by 55.95.

26 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3149.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 7230 shares with a closing price of 3149.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.