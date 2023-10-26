Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co closed today at 3119.5, down -0.61% from yesterday's 3138.7

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3119.5, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹3138.7 Today, the closing price of Hero Motor Co stock was ₹3119.5, which represents a decrease of 0.61% from the previous day's closing price of ₹3138.7. The net change in price was -19.2.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eicher Motors 3327.15 -55.7 -1.65 3886.0 2835.95 90991.42 TVS Motor Co 1580.75 4.6 0.29 1616.9 968.0 75099.39 Hero Motocorp 3119.5 -19.2 -0.61 3275.0 2246.75 62340.0 Tube Investments Of India 2923.9 -19.85 -0.67 3737.15 2375.05 56466.67 Ok Play India 106.4 -0.3 -0.28 136.4 26.9 204.37 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Hero Motocorp stock for today is ₹3082.75, while the high price is ₹3122.25.

Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3123.25 as against previous close of 3142.65 Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3115.1. The bid price is 3113.1 and the offer price is 3116.45. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest stands at 741600.

Hero Motocorp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Hero Motocorp Ltd stock is 2246.00000, while its 52-week high price is 3275.00000.

Top active options for Hero Motor Co Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-92.86%) & ₹0.05 (-88.89%) respectively. Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.0 (+75.18%) & ₹43.65 (+29.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3190.12 10 Days 3136.94 20 Days 3071.02 50 Days 3016.94 100 Days 3002.30 300 Days 2783.47

Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.01% 3 Months 3.99% 6 Months 25.38% YTD 14.68% 1 Year 21.47%

