Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹3021.7 and closed at ₹3021.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3021.7, while the lowest price was ₹2969. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59460.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 6214 shares.
The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3007.65. There has been a 1.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 33.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.94%
|3 Months
|-0.5%
|6 Months
|28.85%
|YTD
|8.61%
|1 Year
|7.7%
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹2974.95 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -46.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.55% or ₹46.8 compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 6214 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹3021.75.
