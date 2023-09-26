Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 2973.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3007.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3021.7 and closed at 3021.75. The highest price reached during the day was 3021.7, while the lowest price was 2969. The market capitalization of the company is 59460.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 6214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:57 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3007.65, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹2973.95

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3007.65. There has been a 1.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 33.7.

26 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.94%
3 Months-0.5%
6 Months28.85%
YTD8.61%
1 Year7.7%
26 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2974.95, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹3021.75

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2974.95 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -46.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.55% or 46.8 compared to the previous trading day.

26 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3021.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 6214 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3021.75.

