Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 3137.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3139.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3140 and closed at 3137.45. The highest price reached during the day was 3189.4, while the lowest price was 3127.1. The market capitalization of the company is 62748.28 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 3206.15, and the lowest price was 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 23719 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3137.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co on the BSE had a volume of 23,719 shares and closed at a price of 3,137.45.

