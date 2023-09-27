Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹2999.95 and closed at ₹2973.95. The high for the day was ₹3038.3, while the low was ₹2970.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60,652.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85, and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5770 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
