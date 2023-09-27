Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 2973.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3034.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 2999.95 and closed at 2973.95. The high for the day was 3038.3, while the low was 2970.4. The market capitalization of the company is 60,652.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85, and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5770 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3034.6, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹2973.95

The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently 3034.6, with a net change of 60.65 and a percent change of 2.04. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.04% or 60.65.

27 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2973.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares transacted was 5770. The closing price for the stock was 2973.95.

