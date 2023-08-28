Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trade Performance

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2904.5 and closed at ₹2926.4. The stock had a high of ₹2942 and a low of ₹2889.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58,135.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 34,410 shares.
Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2930.85, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2911.25
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹2930.85, which represents a net change of 19.6 with a percent change of 0.67. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Hero Motor Co Live Updates
Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.55%
|3 Months
|2.14%
|6 Months
|17.11%
|YTD
|6.28%
|1 Year
|3.97%
Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2908.7, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2926.4
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹2908.7. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.7, indicating a decrease of ₹17.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2926.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 34,410 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹2,926.4.
