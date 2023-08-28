Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trade Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 2911.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2930.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 2904.5 and closed at 2926.4. The stock had a high of 2942 and a low of 2889.4. The market capitalization of the company is 58,135.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 34,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2930.85, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2911.25

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2930.85, which represents a net change of 19.6 with a percent change of 0.67. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.55%
3 Months2.14%
6 Months17.11%
YTD6.28%
1 Year3.97%
28 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2908.7, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2926.4

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 2908.7. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.7, indicating a decrease of 17.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2926.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 34,410 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2,926.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.