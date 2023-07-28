comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up Stock Price with Strong Trading Performance
LIVE UPDATES

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up Stock Price with Strong Trading Performance

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 3138.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3149.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3124.95 and closed at 3144.85. The highest price recorded during the day was 3158, while the lowest price was 3105.7. The market capitalization of the company is 63090.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3206.15, and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 19125 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:15:52 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3149.45, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3138.1

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3149.45. It has seen a small increase of 0.36% or a net change of 11.35.

28 Jul 2023, 09:02:13 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3157, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹3144.85

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3157 with a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 12.15.

28 Jul 2023, 08:19:05 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3144.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the BSE, a total of 19,125 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,144.85.

