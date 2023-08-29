Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co: Revving Up with Positive Trade Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 2911.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2930.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 2929.9 and closed at 2911.25. The stock had a high of 2951.25 and a low of 2913.1. The market capitalization of the company is 58,575.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 6795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2930.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2911.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2930.7, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 19.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change. This suggests that there has been some positive market activity surrounding the stock. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason for the increase in price.

29 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2911.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 6795 shares on BSE. The closing price of the shares was 2911.25.

