Tue Aug 29 2023 15:54:30
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 2930.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2988.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor CoPremium
Hero Motor Co

The open price of Hero Motor Co on the last day was 2963.95 and the close price was 2930.7. The high for the day was 2992.75 and the low was 2935.9. The market cap of the company is 59729.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 8042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:05:26 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2930.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8042. The closing price for the day was 2930.7.

