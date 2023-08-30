Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 2930.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2988.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The open price of Hero Motor Co on the last day was ₹2963.95 and the close price was ₹2930.7. The high for the day was ₹2992.75 and the low was ₹2935.9. The market cap of the company is ₹59729.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 8042 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:05:26 AM IST
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2930.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8042. The closing price for the day was ₹2930.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!