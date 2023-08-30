Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

The open price of Hero Motor Co on the last day was ₹2963.95 and the close price was ₹2930.7. The high for the day was ₹2992.75 and the low was ₹2935.9. The market cap of the company is ₹59729.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 8042 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2930.7 on last trading day
