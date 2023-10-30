Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rises in Trading

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3129.45 and closed at ₹3111.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹3155.6 and the low was ₹3104.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62,198.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3275 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5676 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.7%
|3 Months
|1.76%
|6 Months
|21.64%
|YTD
|13.63%
|1 Year
|19.21%
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3111.95. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 5676 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3111.5.
