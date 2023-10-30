Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rises in Trading

2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 3111.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3111.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3129.45 and closed at 3111.5. The stock's high for the day was 3155.6 and the low was 3104.8. The market capitalization of the company is 62,198.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3275 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.7%
3 Months1.76%
6 Months21.64%
YTD13.63%
1 Year19.21%
30 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3111.95, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹3111.5

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3111.95. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3111.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 5676 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3111.5.

