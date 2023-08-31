Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM ISTLivemint
Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 2986.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2954.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2992.05 and closed at ₹2986.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3001.9, while the lowest price was ₹2947.55. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is ₹59053.29 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹3242.85 and ₹2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6006 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:25:05 AM IST
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2986.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 6006 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2986.6.
