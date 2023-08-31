Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2992.05 and closed at ₹2986.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3001.9, while the lowest price was ₹2947.55. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is ₹59053.29 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹3242.85 and ₹2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6006 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2986.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 6006 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2986.6.