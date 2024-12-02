Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹4834.75 and closed lower at ₹4782.55. The stock reached a high of ₹4834.75 and a low of ₹4734 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹95,669.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6245 and a low of ₹3530.96. Trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 8,948 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5395.0, 13.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6664.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 462 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4834.75 & ₹4734 yesterday to end at ₹4762.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend