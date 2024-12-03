Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹4744.95 and closed at ₹4758.65, indicating a positive trend. The stock reached a high of ₹4776.3 and a low of ₹4707.7, with a trading volume of 4,115 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹95,233.78 crore, with a notable 52-week high of ₹6245 and a low of ₹3530.96, reflecting its market volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hero Motor Co on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4785.8
|Support 1
|4701.4
|Resistance 2
|4824.6
|Support 2
|4655.8
|Resistance 3
|4870.2
|Support 3
|4617.0
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5395.0, 13.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6664.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 510 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4776.3 & ₹4707.7 yesterday to end at ₹4744. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend