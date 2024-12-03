Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 4758.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4744 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live Updates

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at 4744.95 and closed at 4758.65, indicating a positive trend. The stock reached a high of 4776.3 and a low of 4707.7, with a trading volume of 4,115 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 95,233.78 crore, with a notable 52-week high of 6245 and a low of 3530.96, reflecting its market volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hero Motor Co on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14785.8Support 14701.4
Resistance 24824.6Support 24655.8
Resistance 34870.2Support 34617.0
03 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5395.0, 13.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6664.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy13131214
    Hold7776
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell2222
03 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: Hero Motor Co volume yesterday was 514 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 700 k

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 510 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4758.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4776.3 & 4707.7 yesterday to end at 4744. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

