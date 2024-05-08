Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 4478.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4519 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Stock Price Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 4502.75, reached a high of 4520, and a low of 4415 before closing at 4478.15. The market cap stood at 90348.87 crore with a 52-week high of 4953.24 and a 52-week low of 2551.24. The BSE volume for the day was 8916 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hero Motor Co reached a peak of 4532.0 and a low of 4466.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 4490.07 and 4507.98, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14545.95Support 14480.4
Resistance 24571.75Support 24440.65
Resistance 34611.5Support 34414.85
08 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4523.89
10 Days4411.40
20 Days4469.56
50 Days4548.64
100 Days4373.37
300 Days3737.67
08 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Hero Motor Co Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hero Motor Co share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

08 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4478.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4520 & 4415 yesterday to end at 4478.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.