Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹4502.75, reached a high of ₹4520, and a low of ₹4415 before closing at ₹4478.15. The market cap stood at 90348.87 crore with a 52-week high of ₹4953.24 and a 52-week low of ₹2551.24. The BSE volume for the day was 8916 shares traded.
Hero Motor Co reached a peak of 4532.0 and a low of 4466.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 4490.07 and 4507.98, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4545.95
|Support 1
|4480.4
|Resistance 2
|4571.75
|Support 2
|4440.65
|Resistance 3
|4611.5
|Support 3
|4414.85
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4523.89
|10 Days
|4411.40
|20 Days
|4469.56
|50 Days
|4548.64
|100 Days
|4373.37
|300 Days
|3737.67
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hero Motor Co share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The stock traded in the range of ₹4520 & ₹4415 yesterday to end at ₹4478.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
