Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 3.26 %. The stock closed at 4478.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4624.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Stock Price Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 4502.75 and closed at 4478.15. The high for the day was 4661.25 and the low was 4415. The market capitalization stood at 92455.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4953.24 and the 52-week low was 2551.24. The BSE volume for the day was 48722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today : Hero Motor Co volume yesterday was 1362 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 705 k

The trading volume yesterday was 93.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1313 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

09 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4478.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4661.25 & 4415 yesterday to end at 4478.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

