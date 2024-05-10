Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹4631.9 and closed at ₹4624.35. The stock reached a high of ₹4919.85 and a low of ₹4631.9. The market capitalization stood at 95210.19 crores with a 52-week high of 4953.24 and a 52-week low of 2551.24. The BSE volume for the day was 172662 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Hero Motor Co on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4908.28
|Support 1
|4620.13
|Resistance 2
|5059.22
|Support 2
|4482.92
|Resistance 3
|5196.43
|Support 3
|4331.98
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5114.5, 7.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2613.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5749.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|7
|7
|11
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|10
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 325.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4919.85 & ₹4631.9 yesterday to end at ₹4624.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
