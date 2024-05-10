Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 2.98 %. The stock closed at 4624.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4762.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Stock Price Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 4631.9 and closed at 4624.35. The stock reached a high of 4919.85 and a low of 4631.9. The market capitalization stood at 95210.19 crores with a 52-week high of 4953.24 and a 52-week low of 2551.24. The BSE volume for the day was 172662 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hero Motor Co on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14908.28Support 14620.13
Resistance 25059.22Support 24482.92
Resistance 35196.43Support 34331.98
10 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5114.5, 7.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2613.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5749.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy97711
    Buy14141410
    Hold5666
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2221
10 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today : Hero Motor Co volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 884 k

The trading volume yesterday was 325.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.

10 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4624.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4919.85 & 4631.9 yesterday to end at 4624.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

