Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹4780, reached a high of ₹4952.25, and a low of ₹4778.5 before closing at ₹4762.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹97,498.41 crore with a 52-week high of ₹4953.24 and a 52-week low of ₹2551.24. The BSE volume for Hero Motor Co was 78,076 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hero Motor Co's share price has dropped by -0.73% and is currently trading at ₹4841.75. Over the past year, Hero Motor Co's shares have increased by 89.66% to ₹4841.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.13%
|3 Months
|-1.57%
|6 Months
|57.92%
|YTD
|18.46%
|1 Year
|89.66%
The key support and resistance levels for Hero Motor Co on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4959.4
|Support 1
|4779.85
|Resistance 2
|5046.65
|Support 2
|4687.55
|Resistance 3
|5138.95
|Support 3
|4600.3
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5114.5, 4.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2613.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5749.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|15
|14
|14
|13
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 73.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1520 k & BSE volume was 78 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4952.25 & ₹4778.5 yesterday to end at ₹4762.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!