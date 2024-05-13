Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 2.4 %. The stock closed at 4762.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4876.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Stock Price Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 4780, reached a high of 4952.25, and a low of 4778.5 before closing at 4762.15. The market capitalization stood at 97,498.41 crore with a 52-week high of 4953.24 and a 52-week low of 2551.24. The BSE volume for Hero Motor Co was 78,076 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Hero Motor Co's share price has dropped by -0.73% and is currently trading at 4841.75. Over the past year, Hero Motor Co's shares have increased by 89.66% to 4841.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.13%
3 Months-1.57%
6 Months57.92%
YTD18.46%
1 Year89.66%
13 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hero Motor Co on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14959.4Support 14779.85
Resistance 25046.65Support 24687.55
Resistance 35138.95Support 34600.3
13 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5114.5, 4.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2613.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5749.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9777
    Buy15141413
    Hold5666
    Sell5667
    Strong Sell2222
13 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today : Hero Motor Co volume yesterday was 1598 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 918 k

The trading volume yesterday was 73.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1520 k & BSE volume was 78 k.

13 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4762.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4952.25 & 4778.5 yesterday to end at 4762.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.