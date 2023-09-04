HFCL share price Today Live Updates : HFCL Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, HFCL's stock opened at ₹75.49 and closed at ₹74.84. The stock reached a high of ₹77.27 and a low of ₹75.23 during the day. The market capitalization of HFCL is ₹10,805.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹88.8, while the 52-week low is ₹55.75. The BSE volume for HFCL was 363,658 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

HFCL share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

HFCL share price NSE Live :HFCL trading at ₹75.95, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹74.84 The current data of HFCL stock shows that the price is ₹75.95, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 1.11. This means that the stock has increased by 1.48% from its previous value and the price has risen by 1.11 points.

HFCL share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tejas Networks 895.5 40.6 4.75 893.0 510.05 15077.61 ITI 124.3 3.85 3.2 125.75 86.5 11803.25 HFCL 75.81 0.97 1.3 88.8 55.75 10434.31 DCX Systems 336.65 -5.0 -1.46 348.0 138.9 3256.2 Paras Defence & Space Technologies 786.0 0.5 0.06 841.8 447.1 3065.4

HFCL share price live: Today's Price range The stock of HFCL had a low price of ₹75.23 and a high price of ₹77.27 on the current day.

