HFCL share price Today Live Updates : HFCL Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HFCL stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 74.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.95 per share. Investors should monitor HFCL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HFCL

On the last day, HFCL's stock opened at 75.49 and closed at 74.84. The stock reached a high of 77.27 and a low of 75.23 during the day. The market capitalization of HFCL is 10,805.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 88.8, while the 52-week low is 55.75. The BSE volume for HFCL was 363,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST HFCL share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM IST HFCL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tejas Networks895.540.64.75893.0510.0515077.61
ITI124.33.853.2125.7586.511803.25
HFCL75.810.971.388.855.7510434.31
DCX Systems336.65-5.0-1.46348.0138.93256.2
Paras Defence & Space Technologies786.00.50.06841.8447.13065.4
04 Sep 2023, 11:11 AM IST HFCL share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of HFCL had a low price of 75.23 and a high price of 77.27 on the current day.

04 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST HFCL share price Live :HFCL closed at ₹74.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HFCL on the BSE, a total of 363,658 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 74.84.

