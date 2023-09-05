HFCL Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, HFCL opened at ₹75.49 and closed at ₹74.84. The stock had a high of ₹77.27 and a low of ₹75.23. The market capitalization of HFCL is ₹10,892.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹88.8 and ₹55.75 respectively. The BSE volume for HFCL was 642,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.