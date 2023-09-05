Hello User
HFCL Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HFCL stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 74.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.3 per share. Investors should monitor HFCL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HFCL

On the last day, HFCL opened at 75.49 and closed at 74.84. The stock had a high of 77.27 and a low of 75.23. The market capitalization of HFCL is 10,892.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 88.8 and 55.75 respectively. The BSE volume for HFCL was 642,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST HFCL share price Live :HFCL closed at ₹74.84 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of HFCL on the BSE was 642,279 shares. The closing price of the stock was 74.84.

