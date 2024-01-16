Hello User
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemical sees upward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 376 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.3 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : The Himadri Speciality Chemical stock opened at 377.25 and closed at 376 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 382 and a low of 374 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 16,526.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 399 and 80.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 34,242 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock was 373, while the high price was 382.

16 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price NSE Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹376.3, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹376

The current stock price of Himadri Speciality Chemical is 376.3, with a net change of 0.3 and a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹376 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Himadri Speciality Chemical on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 34,242 shares. The closing price for the stock was 376.

