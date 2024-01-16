Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemical sees upward trend in trading today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : The Himadri Speciality Chemical stock opened at ₹377.25 and closed at ₹376 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹382 and a low of ₹374 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,526.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹399 and ₹80.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 34,242 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.